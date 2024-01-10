KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 2,181,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,682. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KB Home by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

