Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.45 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Price Performance

Keystone Positive Change Investment stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Wednesday. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 230.61 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.86 million, a PE ratio of -965.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keystone Positive Change Investment

In other news, insider Katrina Hart bought 4,690 shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.80 ($12,674.06). 15.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

