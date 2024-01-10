Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.39 and last traded at $126.39. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.
