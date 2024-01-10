Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $746.57. 219,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $721.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.32. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.57 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

