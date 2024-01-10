Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 10.1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.45. 538,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 175,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.46 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of -0.09.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.
Further Reading
