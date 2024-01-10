Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 3,050,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606,633. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

