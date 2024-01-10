Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.23. 586,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,071. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

