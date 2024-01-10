Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.