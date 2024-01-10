Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.68. 471,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

