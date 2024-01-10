Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.80

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and traded as low as $76.54. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $78.28, with a volume of 62,900 shares changing hands.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

