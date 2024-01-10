Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.80

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and traded as low as $76.54. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $78.28, with a volume of 62,900 shares changing hands.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.