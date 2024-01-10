Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.86

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

