Lisk Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $164.15 million and $9.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002058 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

