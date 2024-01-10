LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P Purchases 26,630 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,490,522.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vector Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55.

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63.

LivePerson Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 3,370,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,703. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $288.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $4,422,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in LivePerson by 188.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 62,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 42.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.