Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.00

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.55. The company has a market cap of £52.92 million, a PE ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Livermore Investments alerts:

Livermore Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Livermore Investments Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.