M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) President William Arnold Drafts Sells 5,000 Shares

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
M-tron Industries Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 186,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.41.
M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries
About M-tron Industries
M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
