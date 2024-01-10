M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) President William Arnold Drafts Sells 5,000 Shares

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

M-tron Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 186,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.41.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

About M-tron Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.