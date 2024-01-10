Maple Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $14.06 or 0.00030159 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

