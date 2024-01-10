MARBLEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.80 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,104,419 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,104,419.10106118 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.679626 USD and is down -53.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,029,829.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

