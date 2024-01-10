Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.390-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.440-3.600 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.96. 1,403,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.