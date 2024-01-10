Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.440-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.390-3.590 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

