Matthew B. Klein Sells 2,237 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,237 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $64,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,891.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 912,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,772. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.