Matthew B. Klein Sells 2,237 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,237 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $64,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,891.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 912,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,772. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
