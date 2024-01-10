Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $43.06 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. 3,679,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,415. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

