Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 21.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 132.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.78. 2,223,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

