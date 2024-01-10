Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

