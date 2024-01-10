Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 80,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 135,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Meiwu Technology Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meiwu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) by 289.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Meiwu Technology worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

