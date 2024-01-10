Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.40. 934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

