Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $148.24 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $112.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.24 or 0.00319471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,445.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00145498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00528102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00199327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,382,629 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

