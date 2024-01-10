Moonriver Market Capitalization Achieves $226.56 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $25.98 or 0.00055884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $226.56 million and approximately $66.75 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,128,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,721,833 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

