Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.06. Approximately 52,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

