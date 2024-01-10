Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $9.89. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 99,893 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -181.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 730,543 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 555,904 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.