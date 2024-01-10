MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises about 0.8% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MP Materials by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 51.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 58.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

