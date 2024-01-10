MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $99,630.72 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,908,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $64,458.29.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:LIFW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

