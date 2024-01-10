MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.43.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.
