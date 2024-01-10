Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $198,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 141,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

