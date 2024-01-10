Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.91). Approximately 7,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm has a market cap of £90.12 million, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.01.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

