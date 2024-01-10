Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 4.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. 113,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 37,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Nano One Materials Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nano One Materials
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.