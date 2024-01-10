Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 4.7%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.72. 113,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 37,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

