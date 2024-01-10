Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.98

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 9893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Natural Resource Partners

In other Natural Resource Partners news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,929.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,300,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.