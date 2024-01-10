NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $4.19. NN shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 160,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. NN had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Gautam acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

