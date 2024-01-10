Nordwand Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $276.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $207.71 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

