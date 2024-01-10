Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 547.0% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 653,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 552,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 737.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 544,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 479,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,459,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

