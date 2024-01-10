Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 0.3% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.31. 51,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

