North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.10 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.66). Approximately 113,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 127,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.68).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.59. The company has a market capitalization of £398.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14,350.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

