Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NAC stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

