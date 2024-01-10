Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1,047.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

