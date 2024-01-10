Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
