Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

JFR stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 226.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,222,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after buying an additional 2,930,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 45.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,011,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 314,630 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 123.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 541,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 298,818 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

