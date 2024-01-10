Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
JFR stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $8.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.