Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.