Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 580.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

