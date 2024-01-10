Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.