Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NAD opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

