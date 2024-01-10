Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:NAD opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
In related news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.