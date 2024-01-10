Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.03

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $30.81. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 24,682 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 22.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

