OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 619,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,272. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

