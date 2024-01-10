Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 796,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,689. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $457.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orchid Island Capital

In other Orchid Island Capital news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 15,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.